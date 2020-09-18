STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

SIT awaits fresh govt order to resume investigation into Vizag land scam

The SIT has reportedly gone through 400 petitions and nearly 1,000 more are pending.

Published: 18th September 2020 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Land scam

Representational image

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The probe into the Vizag land scam by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed by the State government, has come to a standstill. The extension given to the SIT by the government ended in May and further probe will resume only after fresh orders are issued for it’s extension.  The SIT’s term ended on January 31 after it received over 1,300 grievances from people.

The government formed the SIT comprising ex-IAS officers Vijay Kumar and YV Anuradha and retired judge T Bhaskara Rao in October 2019. The SIT was asked to probe all cases of change of classification of government land in revenue records, all cases of assignments made to ex-servicemen or political sufferers where NOCs were given for the land sale based on fraudulent certificates, public land grabbed by private individuals and government land encroached by tampering land records.

However, despite several complaints, the SIT could not complete its probe within the stipulated time—January 31. Then, the SIT had submitted a 150-page interim report to the Chief Minister and sought time to complete its probe and the government extended its tenure by three more months. 

The SIT chief included three more members—retired IAS officer of Chhattisgarh K Durgananda Prasada Rao, ex-CP RK Meena and CCF Rahul Pandey—to complete the probe within deadline. 

The SIT has reportedly gone through 400 petitions and nearly 1,000 more are pending. All the records and documents received by the SIT are stored in the Irrigation Department Guest House, where the SIT office is located.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vizag land scam Andhra PRadesh SIT
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya
HC drops contempt proceedings against actor Suriya over remarks on NEET
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
'Farm Bills against middlemen': PM tells farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition
The Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur (Photo | EPS)
Court orders criminal case against Arun Shourie over Rajasthan hotel sale
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)
Pakistan to elevate occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp