Four tribals die of mysterious disease in Srikakulam, 20 admitted to hospital

The KGH doctors are conducting tests to diagnose the problem, which could be due to acute anaemia, kidney and liver problems.

Published: 19th September 2020 08:30 AM

About 20 tribals are admitted to KGH as per suggestion of the ITDA project officer. (Photo | EPS/G satyanarayana)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:   Four tribals died due to a mysterious disease in the past two weeks in the interior villages of Karkavalasa, Sottadivalasa and Chinarabha under Rompicherla panchayat in Anantagiri mandal of Srikakulam district. Initially, the tribals complained of swelling in legs, joint pains and irritation in eyes. After 38-yearold Kotavarti Butchayya fell prey to the disease on Wednesday,

ITDA Project Officer S Venkateswar visited the tribal hamlets. Mandal Parishad DOH Leela Prasad along with medical staff also visited the villages and undertook relief measures. The tribals were taken in three ambulances to Kothavalasa Health Centre where Covid-19 test was conducted on them. Later, 20 people, including 12 women, were admitted to KGH in the dermatology ward on Thursday night.

The KGH doctors are conducting tests to diagnose the problem, which could be due to acute anaemia, kidney and liver problems. They said results of the tests will be known on Saturday. “We have kept them in a separate ward and all of them are presently out of danger,” a doctor said.

The ITDA PO said some complained of stomach pain, while others developed swelling in their feet. All of them have tested Covid- 19 negative. The victims, he believed, consumed the meat of a dead animal after having an overdose of toddy. KGH Superintendent Dr PV Sudhakar said they were suffering from anaemia and routine nutritional problems. Renal function tests were also conducted on them. All the victims are responding well to the treatment, Dr Sudhakar said.

Comments

