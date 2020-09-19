Improve standards in Aarogyasri hospitals: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday announced a hike in the incentive being given to normal deliveries in Aarogyasri hospitals from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 and for cesarean deliveries from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 under the YSR Aarogya Aasara scheme. He announced this while reviewing the functioning of Aarogyasri hospitals and implementation of YSR Aarogyasri and Aarogya Aasara schemes in the State. Directing officials to focus on the hospitals with poor performance, he said Aarogyasri network hospitals should follow each and every rule and in case there is no betterment in performance, stern action will be initiated against them. “Grading for every Aarogyasri hospital is mandatory and facilities and quality of treatment are the criteria for grading. I want all Aarogyasri network hospitals to be graded as A category and all A category hospitals should go for NABH recognition,” he said, and added that hereafter one of the Joint Collectors will coordinate the implementation of Aarogyasri in the districts.

Taking stock of Covid-19 situation in the State, he emphasised the need for maintaining quality standards in Covid hospitals. The officials informed him that there is a declining trend in Covid-19 cases in the State and the mortality rate has decreased to 0.86 per cent. Stating that there is a need for more clarity in the questions being asked through IVRS for getting feedback from Covid-19 patients, he said more in depth questions need to be asked about medical services and sanitation in the hospitals and directed the officials to revise the questions to that effect. He also directed the officials to provide kits to all those in home isolation and ensure that there are no lapses in Covid-19 treatment. He instructed them to permit plasma therapy in all Covid hospitals.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to complete the recruitment of doctors and other medical staff in the hospitals at the earliest, when they informed him that out of 20,415 posts, including nursing staff (female and male), sanitation workers, data entry operators and trainee nurses, 12,014 have been recruited so far. The officials further explained that to extend better services 104, 108 and 14410 call centres have been integrated and a special methodology is being adopted to rate the hospitals, which takes into account situation pertaining to treatment, food, sanitation and ICU beds among others. Regarding Aarogyasri Help Desks, the officials said they have been set up in 540 Aarogyasri hospitals and shortly they will be set up in the remaining 27 hospitals.

The Chief Minister asked them to appoint Aarogya Mitras for Aarogyasri hospitals and entrust six types of responsibilities -- monitoring basic infrastructure, availability of medical treatment, food quality, sanitation, YSR Aarogya Aasara help and patient care. The officials were directed to come up with Standard Operating Procedures for conducting mega medical camps in every Assembly constituency and requisite medical facilities for them. He also took stock of masks and other facilities, status of Aarogyasri cards and mobile apps.

AAROGYA MITRAS

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to appoint Aarogya Mitras for Aarogyasri hospitals and entrust six types of responsibilities -- monitoring basic infrastructure, availability of medical treatment, food quality, sanitation, YSR Aarogya Aasara help and patient care. “In the future, village clinics will act as Aarogyasri referrals and on the same lines PHCs, CHCs, district and teaching hospitals too will be Aarogyasri referrals. The recruitment of Aarogya Mitras should be completed in two weeks,” the Chief Minister said.