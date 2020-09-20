STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

City bus services resume in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam

APSRTC to increase number of buses on account of village/ward secretariat examinations starting today

Published: 20th September 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Almost after six months APSRTC resumes Metro City Bus operations in Vijayawada on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM:  The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) resumed its city services in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam on Saturday, almost six months after a Covid-19 induced lockdown was first imposed. 

On the first day, the RTC operated 127 buses in the Vijayawada region with reduced occupancy capacity due to the standard operating procedures in place in view of a pandemic. Only passengers wearing masks were allowed after examination of their health condition at bus stops. 

The occupancy ratio was nominal, which could be due to lack of awareness about the resumption of city services, and it is expected to increase in the days to come. The buses ran from the PNBS terminal and other depots to Mahatma Gandhi Road, Ibrahimpatnam, Gannavaram, Gudivada, Mylavaram, Pamarru-Vuyyur, Hanuman Junction, Telaprolu, Auto Nagar, Government Press, Madhura Nagar and Kondapalli.

“In the absence of buses, I was forced to commute to my workplace at Auto Nagar in autorickshaws from Chitti Nagar Junction,” said B Durga Mounica, a private firm employee, and suggested that the number of services be increased in a phased manner. RTC deputy chief traffic manager G Satyanarayana said the number of bus services will be increased to 300 from 127 to facilitate the students writing ward and village secretariat examinations beginning Sunday. 

In Vizag, the RTC operated around 100 buses in six routes on a trial basis on Saturday. RTC city traffic manager Sudha Bindu observed that passengers can board the buses only if they are wearing masks and using sanitiser. “No subsidies will be considered, and passengers are not allowed to stand and commute if all the seats are taken. Only 33 persons are allowed on a bus at a time,” she added. The buses were operated to Bheemili, Tagarapuvalasa, Gajuwaka, Anakapalle, Achyuthapuram, Sabbavaram, Pendurthi, Simhachalam and other areas. Bindu noted that 300 buses will be run for candidates of the village secretariat exams till September 26.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh city bus APSRTC
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma during the toss. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020: Get ready for virtual Whistle Podu this IPL season
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp