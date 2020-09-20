Despite nod, bars remain a non-starter in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though the state government has allowed bars to resume functioning from Saturday, such establishments remained shut citing ‘more time needed for preparation’ as the reason. If those in the business are to be believed, than not more than 10 per cent of the 840 bars in the state have paid for the new licence and other fees prescribed by the government.

Wine dealers association members said the hiked liquor prices will deter customers thronging the bars, which will have to spend an additional 10 per cent to purchase liquor. In addition, the government has imposed a Covid fee on bar licences of an amount equal to 20 per cent of the base fee. As such, the association felt that less than 50 per cent of the licences will be renewed in the near future.

“The government surprised us by giving permission late last night (Friday night). We need time to clean and sanitise our premises before we open the doors to our guests. It will take at least another five days to resume business,” said Satish, owner of a bar in the city, who incurred a loss of over Rs 50 crore during the months-long lockdown.

“If they have decided to levy 20 per cent as Covid fee, then they should also give some concession in terms of tax or electricity bills for at least the next six months, so that we can balance our losses. Also, due to the physical distancing norm, we will have to reduce our seating capacity,” he added.

Those running smaller units are more worried with the government deciding to levy the Covid fee. “We have already incurred huge losses due to the lockdown. On top of that, we have to invest towards properly sanitising the place for at least a year. They (the government) should have considered the size and revenue generated by each bar, and increased the charges slab-wise. Categorisation of the bars was needed against the additional 20 per cent towards the licence fee.

Though the licence and registration fees are decided on the basis of mentioned parameters, parting away with the extra money in current situation is difficult,” said Laksminarayana, who works as a manager at a pub that lost Rs 20 crore to the pandemic.

Krishna district excise superintendent T Sowry told TNIE out of 170-odd bars under his jurisdiction, 25 paid for the licence and other fees on Saturday. “However, we are yet to get the payment details, trade licences and other required documents. They will be permitted to resume operations, in all likelihood by Monday evening, after we get the guidelines from head office.”