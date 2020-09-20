STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Despite nod, bars remain a non-starter in Andhra Pradesh

Though the state government has allowed bars to resume functioning from Saturday, such establishments remained shut citing ‘more time needed for preparation’ as the reason.

Published: 20th September 2020 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Those running smaller units are more worried with the government deciding to levy the Covid fee.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Though the state government has allowed bars to resume functioning from Saturday, such establishments remained shut citing ‘more time needed for preparation’ as the reason. If those in the business are to be believed, than not more than 10 per cent of the 840 bars in the state have paid for the new licence and other fees prescribed by the government.

Wine dealers association members said the hiked liquor prices will deter customers thronging the bars, which will have to spend an additional 10 per cent to purchase liquor. In addition, the government has imposed a Covid fee on bar licences of an amount equal to 20 per cent of the base fee. As such, the association felt that less than 50 per cent of the licences will be renewed in the near future.

“The government surprised us by giving permission late last night (Friday night). We need time to clean and sanitise our premises before we open the doors to our guests. It will take at least another five days to resume business,” said Satish, owner of a bar in the city, who incurred a loss of over Rs 50 crore during the months-long lockdown.

“If they have decided to levy 20 per cent as Covid fee, then they should also give some concession in terms of tax or electricity bills for at least the next six months, so that we can balance our losses. Also, due to the physical distancing norm, we will have to reduce our seating capacity,” he added.

Those running smaller units are more worried with the government deciding to levy the Covid fee. “We have already incurred huge losses due to the lockdown. On top of that, we have to invest towards properly sanitising the place for at least a year. They (the government) should have considered the size and revenue generated by each bar, and increased the charges slab-wise. Categorisation of the bars was needed against the additional 20 per cent towards the licence fee.

Though the licence and registration fees are decided on the basis of mentioned parameters, parting away with the extra money in current situation is difficult,” said Laksminarayana, who works as a manager at a pub that lost Rs 20 crore to the pandemic. 

Krishna district excise superintendent T Sowry told TNIE out of 170-odd bars under his jurisdiction, 25 paid for the licence and other fees on Saturday. “However, we are yet to get the payment details, trade licences and other required documents. They will be permitted to resume operations, in all likelihood by Monday evening, after we get the guidelines from head office.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh bars
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma during the toss. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020: Get ready for virtual Whistle Podu this IPL season
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp