STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Never suggested change in rules, no politics please, says TTD chairperson YV Subba Reddy

Reiterating that he was against any political dialogue in Tirumala, he said he had only responded to the charges made by an opposition leader on TTD during a press briefing held on Friday. 

Published: 20th September 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to suspend darshan at the Srivari Temple, Tirumala for seven days after an elderly person with coronavirus symptoms collapsed near Srivari Temple.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: TTD trust board chairperson YV Subba Reddy on Saturday said he had never suggested or indicated withdrawal of mandatory signing of declaration form for non-Hindus seeking darshan of Lord Venkateshwara.

Reiterating that he was against any political dialogue in Tirumala, he said he had only responded to the charges made by an opposition leader on TTD during a press briefing held on Friday. “I told the media that thousands of pilgrims come to Tirumala from across the world. Normally, 80,000 to one lakh pilgrims, including those of other faiths, visit the temple for Srivari darshan.

And it is humanly impossible to mandatorily seek declaration of faith and belief from all non-Hindus,” he said. The chairperson said he only said that neither Congress president Sonia Gandhi nor late Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy had ever given such a declaration during their visits to Tirumala. As per TTD general rules,  only Hindus are allowed darshan. Non-Hindus, who wish to have darshan, have to inform the TTD about their religion and declare the same in the form, according to rule No. 137. 

Many non-Hindu politicians visited Tirumala and had darshan without signing the declaration form. “Hence I just said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy need not have to sign the declaration to prove his faith in Lord Venkateswara,” he added.

Jagan started his Praja Sankalpa Yatra after seeking the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. After completing his padayatra, he reached Tirumala on foot and had darshan of the Lord again. When he won the elections, he came to Tirumala. “These are clear instances to show Jagan’s faith in Lord Venkateswara. That is why I had said that the Chief Minister need not have to sign any declaration to visit the temple for darshan of Lord Venkateswara,’’ Subba Reddy said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YV Subba Reddy TTD TIRUPATI Congress
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma during the toss. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020: Get ready for virtual Whistle Podu this IPL season
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp