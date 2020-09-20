North Coastal Andhra Pradesh may get rains for next 2 days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Met department predicted light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms for the next two days in North Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions. According to the Met department, a low pressure area is likely to develop over Northeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood by Sunday. It is likely to become more marked over Northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during subsequent 24 hours.

The cyclonic circulation over Telangana and adjoining Vidarbha extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level has become less marked. On Sunday, thunderstorm along with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in North Coastal AP, South Coastal AP and Rayalaseema.

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in north Coastal AP and heavy rain at isolated places in south Coastal AP and Rayalaseema. On Monday, thunderstorm along with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in North Coastal AP and South Coastal AP and Rayalaseema.