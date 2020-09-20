STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Water sharing: KRMB panel meeting postponed 

The committee first met in August and had decided to allocate 17 TMC to AP and 37.6 TMC to the neighbouring state.

Krishna river

Krishna river (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The scheduled meeting of the three-member committee of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Sunday, the second one this season to discuss water allocation between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has been postponed in view of the continuous inflows to Krishna basin. The next date will be decided after the floods recede. 

The committee, which has engineers-in-chief of AP and Telangana C Narayana Reddy and C Muralidhar and board member Harikesh Meena as its member, was to discuss the AP’s request of allocation of 287 TMC in total this season. The committee first met in August and had decided to allocate 17 TMC to AP and 37.6 TMC to the neighbouring state.

Later, AP ENC C Narayana Reddy has written multiple letters requesting allocation of more water to meet the drinking water and irrigation needs including 66 TMC from Pothireddypadu Head Regulator (August 18, 216 TMC till December) from Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar (September 4). Telangana too has requested allocation of water from Srisailam, Kalwakurthi, Mission Bhagiratha, and others. Water resources department officials said that the meeting stands postponed as the basin is receiving continuous inflows and that allocation could be done after assessing it. 

