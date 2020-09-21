STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra govt to seek financial support from Centre for 10K MW solar plants 

Energy secretary to meet Union Minister today to discuss power sector reforms in State 

Published: 21st September 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

solar power solar energy

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, which has started the process for the establishment of the 10,000 Megawatts (MW) solar power plants to provide free power to the agriculture sector for at least 30 years, has decided to seek financial support from the Centre. Energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli is scheduled to meet Union Power Minister RK Singh in New Delhi on Monday to request the same and also discuss the reforms to be brought in the power sector.

According to officials, as the union ministry has formulated a policy for the establishment of Ultra Mega Solar Power Plants (UMSPPs), the State energy department is expected to seek financial help under the scheme. Besides this, the energy secretary is likely to request the union ministry to expedite the establishment of Central Transmission Utility (CTU) substations, one of the two critical requirements to enable the evacuation of power from the proposed solar plants.

Even though the ministry had already given an in-principle approval for two CTU substations, they are yet to get the final nod. In this context, the State energy department is expected to request that the process be expedited as the process of establishment of UMSPPs has begun. The New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd has sent the tender documents related to UMSPPs with an aggregate capacity of 6,050 MW in 10 locations for judicial preview recently. The officials are also likely to discuss facilitation of investments under the AP Renewable Energy Export Policy, 2020, unveiled to tap huge potential for renewable energy and allow export of power outside the State. 

DBT scheme 

According to officials, the Centre is keen on the steps being taken by the State government to implement DBT scheme in the State. AP is the first State in the country that is implementing the scheme. Even as the DBT was introduced in accordance with reforms by the Centre, the State government has formulated a new policy to protect the interests of farmers. “The officials will explain the objective of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to make the DBT scheme a role model to the country, by offering protection to farmers,” officials said. 

State’s wishlist

  • Financial support from the Centre for 10,000 MW solar power plants
  • Expedite the establishment of Central Transmission Utility (CTU) substations, one of the two critical requirements to enable the evacuation of power from the proposed solar plants
  • Measures taken to improve power sector, especially implementation of DBT of agriculture power subsidy, strengthening Discoms, procuring low cost power, and some of the proposed and ongoing projects will be apprised to the Centre 
  • Facilitation of investments under the AP Renewable Energy Export Policy, 2020
More from Andhra Pradesh
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra government solar power plants Solar energy Srikant Nagulapalli
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp