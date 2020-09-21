STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Stop release of untreated water: VPT to GVMC

Meanwhile, a GVMC official said they have installed meshes in drainage channels along the beach road so as to prevent flowing of floating material into the sea.

Published: 21st September 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

The drainage channel flowing into sea full of filth and plastic waste near port harbour area in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) has decided to write to GVMC to stop its drainage channel letting polluted water into the sea in the port area. Speaking to TNIE here on Sunday, VPT chairman K Ramamohana Rao said untreated water along with plastic waste was flowing into the sea. “Sometimes plastic waste was even entering the engines of vessels,” he added. He urged the GVMC to either construct a sewage treatment plant (STP) or let only treated water into the port area.

Referring to port pollution, he said he noticed a sheet of black dust on banana plantations at his residence in harbour park area three to four months ago. But now the leaves are looking clean and green due to sustained efforts to bring down pollution after he took over the reins of the port, he pointed out.

The VPT chief stated that they were taking continuous dust suppression steps such as sprinkling the area and covering the stacks with tarpaulins. In order to further augment steps to bring down the pollution, he said they were planning to lay a pipeline along the high rise compound wall of stack yard at a height of 10 to 15 feet and they will be fitted with mist sprinklers. The sprinklers will help suppress the dust even if it rises in the air to that level and will not allow dust to cross beyond the compound wall which is 7.5 meters high. He said whenever there is a fire break out at the port, fire brigade will rush to the area to douse the fire. The entire stack yard is monitored 24x7 through CCTV cameras. 

Ramamohana Rao explained that the work on the covered storage facility will begin in three acres and bids will be invited in 10 to 15 days. He maintained that they were taking tough action against cargo handling companies if they are spreading cargo dust pollution. He said when dust emanated from a handling unit due to a defect in a belt, it was asked to stop operations for one hour. If the operation stopped for one hour it will take five hours to resume operations. Hence, the companies fell in line and were taking steps to check dust pollution. He said these steps will help the port retain the cleanest port image.

Meanwhile, a GVMC official said they have installed meshes in drainage channels along the beach road so as to prevent flowing of floating material into the sea. He said there was a proposal to divert the channels to STP at Appughar by interconnecting them. He said the channels at Pandurangapuram and another in the old city were diverted and the remaining will be diverted for which a study was going on.

More from Andhra Pradesh
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visakhapatnam Port Trust VPT GVMC drainage Untreated sewage
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp