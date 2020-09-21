APSRTC union seeks aid for Covid infected RTC staff

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: APSRTC’s Employees Union (EU) has appealed to the state government to pay for the medical bills of Public Transport Department (PTD) employees undergoing treatment for coronavirus at government-referral private hospitals and RTC referral hospitals. Till now, around 3,500 PTD employees have tested positive, of which 54 have died, sources said.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, union general secretary P Damodar said despite orders issued by RTC vice-chairman and managing director MT Krishna Babu, no private hospital were offering Covid treatment to the PTD staff, citing citing lack of beds as the reason.

“So our colleagues have to spend lakhs of rupees out of their own pockets. Several working in Rayalasemma region are admitted at private hospitals in Bengaluru and Chennai and want to avail the treatment under YSR Aarogyasri.”