Ammonium nitrate storage: NOCs issued to shipping firm cancelled

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The No Objection Certificates (NOCs) issued to Sravan Shipping Services Private Limited by the police for storing ammonium nitrate at its warehouses in Mindi, were cancelled on Monday. The Commissioner of Police has issued the order cancelling the NOCs given to it. Monday’s action followed a show-cause notice served on the shipping firm on charges of non-compliance of rules under the Ammonium Nitrate Rules, 2012.

The alleged violations by the shipping company include construction of the store houses with different dimensions without keeping safety distance as specified in the rules and the site plan. It also found that the company didn’t follow the safety distance of nine metres between storehouse and compound wall.