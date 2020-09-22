STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AP Police Seva App to reach out to people

CM says it helps create a sense that police are for public service; DGP highlights use of tech for friendly-policing

Published: 22nd September 2020

ndhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and DGP Gautam Sawang during the launch of AP Police Seva mobile app. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Launching the Andhra Pradesh Police Seva App, which enables registration of complaints online and monitor follow-up action by police, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said the initiative is in tune with the friendly-policing concept and meant to instill confidence among people.  The App will minimise the need of visiting a police station by a complainant or an individual to file a case or obtain any no-objection certificate. “The App will be useful to create a sense that police are for the public service and they are available 24x7 for the people,’’ Jagan said.

Elaborating further, the Chief Minister said people can not only file a complaint through the App but also track its status as they will get messages over their mobile phone periodically on the progress of the case. A receipt is generated after lodging a complaint and it can be followed up without going to the police station,’’ he said.“The new App offers 87 services connecting all police stations across the State, besides integrating the existing Disha App as well. There is no need to be afraid of police but they should be treated as public servants,’’ he said.

Monitoring of house safety to passport services, lost documents and other verification services are also available through the App. The Chief Minister urged the public to download the AP Police Seva App and utilise the services of police effectively. The App consists of 12 modules for women’s safety. There is also a facility to make video calls in case of emergency, besides making a complaint through WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter. About 11 lakh people have downloaded the Disha App and 568 cases have been registered so far and in 117 cases, FIRs have been filed. 

In addition to this, the App also comprises six road safety modules, where a report of an accident victim can be filed online and further linked to hospital services. Similarly, it has 15 modules to deal with cybercrime, where one can report any sort of cybercrime to police. The App also consists of a fact-check feature, where one can utilise the  services of police to find the authenticity of the news reports or the news being circulated on social media. The feature aims to curb the spread of fake news and messages, Jagan said. 

Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang said the launch of the App  was a landmark occasion for the department, through which 87 services offered by police to citizens will be made available on a single platform. “Nowhere in the country, such a service is offered,” the DGP said.The App was launched in line with the government’s priorities and the Chief Minister’s philosophy that the police should be a service rather than a force.

The App was designed in house by the department, with technical expertise from outside. AP is the only State having such a facility. The AP police have received 37 awards at the national level for using technology to bring about a change in functioning of police, the DGP said. Station House Officers of all the police stations in the State, SPs and CPs participated in the launch of the App.

