COVID-19: Lowest single-day spike in 50 days in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: For the first time in the past 50 days, the district recorded less than 200 new cases on Monday (compared to 342 a day earlier), taking the total number of infections reported so far to 47,516. Covid-19 Special Officer for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts Dr PV Sudhakar said there has been a decrease in the number of new cases in the district. “There is a possibility of the corona curve flattening if the situation improves further.”

Herd immunity and increasing awareness among people about the need to maintain physical distancing could be the reasons for the declining trend, he said. Even as 150 more people tested positive, two persons died in the district on Monday taking the toll to 365. As many as 272 more persons were discharged from hospitals. Twenty-one new active clusters were notified.

First woman plasma donor in Srikakulam

A housewife became the first woman in Srikakulam district to donate plasma after recently recovering from Covid. After the donation at Lions Club Blood Bank here on Monday, Vijayalaxmi said, “When I was undergoing treatment at GEMS, I saw the pain of some Covid patients and decided to donate plasma soon after my recovery. My husband is a jawan, and he inspired me...”