COVID-19: Lowest single-day spike in 50 days in Visakhapatnam

Herd immunity and increasing awareness among people about the need to maintain physical distancing could be the reasons for the declining trend, he said.

Visakhapatnam's AU English medium school reopens partially following the unlock 4 guidelines for class 9 and 10 students. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: For the first time in the past 50 days, the district recorded less than 200 new cases on Monday (compared to 342 a day earlier), taking the total number of infections reported so far to 47,516. Covid-19 Special Officer for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts Dr PV Sudhakar said there has been a decrease in the number of new cases in the district. “There is a possibility of the corona curve flattening if the situation improves further.” 

First woman plasma donor in Srikakulam
A housewife became the first woman in Srikakulam district to donate plasma after recently recovering from Covid. After the donation at Lions Club Blood Bank here on Monday, Vijayalaxmi said, “When I was undergoing treatment at GEMS, I saw the pain of some Covid patients and decided to donate plasma soon after my recovery. My husband is a jawan, and he inspired me...”

