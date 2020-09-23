Andhra Pradesh CM Relief Fund ‘scam’ probe begins,  CID to send teams to banks 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Crime Investigation Department on Tuesday began investigation into the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) scam wherein unidentified persons made a vain bid to withdraw Rs 117 crore using three fake cheques that look exactly like the real ones.

Following instructions of CID chief and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) PV Sunil Kumar, responsibility of the investigation was reportedly entrusted with Hari Krishna, a DIG-rank officer.

Officials of the Economic Offences Wing constituted various teams to collect details from the three banks where the accused had attempted to encash the money by depositing the fake cheques. Three special teams will visit the banks in Kolkata, Mangaluru and New Delhi, where the accused had deposited the cheques, and collect the details of their accounts.

It is also believed that a message was sent to the local police and bank officials seeking their cooperation during the investigation. Another team is collecting details of previous offenders who had committed similar crimes.