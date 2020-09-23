BJP brings secular politics to Andhra Pradesh, YSRC, TDP religious parties: Somu Veerraju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Claiming that the BJP has set a ‘new agenda of secular politics’ in Andhra Pradesh, party state chief Somu Veerraju denied that it has taken religion as a plank to grow politically in the State. The party was of the view that the ‘attacks on Hindus, their temples and beliefs’ were not incidental, but were a part of the YSRC government’s deliberate attempt to polarise politics in the State.

The party held its office-bearers’ meeting, the first after Somu Veerraju has taken over as the State party chief and appointed his team, here on Tuesday. The BJP State chief said that the party was working with the goal of forming the government with a vision of ‘Samruddh Andhra’ (self-sufficient Andhra). After listing the initiatives and reforms brought in by the Centre, Veerraju touched on the politics in Andhra Pradesh.

“The BJP is giving fitting replies (politically). Everybody is pointing fingers at us saying our agenda is on religious lines. Even if they (YSRC and TDP) build churches and give financial assistance for Jerusalem visits, they won’t be called religious parties. We are a true secularist party. In fact, the remaining two are religious parties. We have brought a new agenda to AP politics,” he claimed. Veerraju also announced that the State BJP unit would soon start ‘My polling booth - My 100 votes’ initiative as a part of building the organisation. “Building the party is as important as coming to power,” he observed.

Briefing the media after the meeting, BJP State general secretary S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said three resolutions were adopted by the party. “The series of attacks on Hindus, temples and their beliefs is a conspiracy to assault the Hindu community. These attacks are neither incidental nor isolated as the police claim. It is a deliberate attempt to divide castes and religions as a part of political polarisation,” the State BJP chief said.

Another resolution was passed thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the farm bills passed by Parliament. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said that the State unit felt that the reform, brought in after 50 years, would unshackle the farmers and empower them. Earlier in the day, Veerraju said that the move would turn farmers into entrepreneurs and traders by completely bypassing the middlemen system. “This would double farmers’ income,” Somu Veerraju claimed. The third resolution was for strengthening the party in the State with the development of three regions as its objective.

BJP demands suspension of Nani over TTD remarks

BJP leaders demanded suspension of Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) for his remarks against Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Alleging that the remarks hurt the sentiments of Hindus, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said, “The government, which jailed Hindu activists for protesting against the Antarvedi fire incident, should have jailed the minister. We demand that the CM suspend Nani from the State Cabinet.” They alleged that the government was deliberately delaying the proceedings of Antarvedi incident in the name of CBI. “Till the probe is done, will the government not hold anyone responsible? The government should expedite the process, both in Antarvedi and Amaravati issues,” he said.