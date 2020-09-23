STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre says Polavaram fund release after accepting audit statement, RCE

However, the state government is expecting the release of Rs  3,805 crore in the next few days as the Finance ministry has assured clearance of the same. 

Published: 23rd September 2020 07:53 AM

Polavaram Irrigation Project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria on Tuesday clarified that the further fund release for Polavaram Irrigation Project was dependent on “fulfilment of requirements in the submissions [of expenditure audit reports by Andhra Pradesh government] and acceptance” of the same. 

In reply to YSRC Lok Sabha MP Margani Bharath on Tuesday on the status of revolving fund sought by the State government for the project, the Union minister noted that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s letter seeking a revolving fund under Polavaram Project Authority reached the ministry on September 15. 

When the MP sought details on the release of funds, the union minister replied that the state government claimed to have incurred Rs  12,505.94 crore on the project from April, 2014 to July, 2020. Out of this, bills amounting to Rs  760.118 crore  have not been found eligible by the PPA for reimbursement and bills amounting to Rs  478.95 crore have not been received. Central assistance of Rs  8,614.16 crore  (including Rs  1,850 crore in February, 2020) has been released from time to time to the project since April, 2014, he added. 

“For further release of funds, Ministry of Finance...has requested for submission of Audited Statement of Expenditure incurred by the State on the project till March 31, 2014 and the Revised Cost Estimates (RCE) of the project at 2013-14 price level. The government of AP in a letter dated August 21, 2020 has submitted the audited accounts of expenditure. Also, Revised Cost Committee (RCC) constituted for firming up RCE has submitted its report. Further release of fund for PIP is dependent upon fulfilment of requirements in the said submissions and acceptance of the same,” he said.However, the state government is expecting the release of Rs  3,805 crore in the next few days as the Finance ministry has assured clearance of the same. 

