Coronavirus recoveries continue to rise in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: More than 7,500 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the State, taking the total to 6.39 lakh. However, the recoveries continued to stand on the higher side with more than 10,000 people discharged from hospitals, bringing down the number of active cases further. Now, the State has a little over 71,000 active cases.Guntur Covid-19 count went past the 50,000-mark with more than 600 new cases, while the tally of Kadapa crossed the 40,000-mark in the last 24 hours.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 68,829 samples were tested in the last 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am and of which 7,553 tested positive. Twin Godavari districts continued to record spurt in corona cases. East Godavari recorded the highest number of 1,166 new cases, followed by West Godavari with 989 and Prakasam with 672. A total of 10,555 patients recovered from coronavirus and got discharged from the hospitals, bringing down the number of active cases in the State to 71,465. At present, Anantapur has the lowest number of active cases with a little over 2,500 being treated in hospitals and home isolation, while East Godavari topped the list with the highest number of 11,862 active cases.

Meanwhile, 51 patients fell prey to Covid, taking the toll to 5,461. With eight more deaths, the toll in Chittoor crossed the 600-mark. Chittoor with 602 deaths topped the list in the State. Covid toll of Guntur breached the 500-mark, while the total number of deaths in Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts crossed the 400-mark.

Of the total 51 deaths, six each were recorded in Anantapur and Visakhapatnam, five each in Krishna and Prakasam, four each in East Godavari and Kurnool, three each in Kadapa, Nellore and West Godavari and one in Srikakulam. For the second consecutive day, Vizianagaram reported no corona death.