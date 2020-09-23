Discussions underway for nuclear plant in Andhra Pradesh's Kovvada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Union government has revealed that discussions are underway with US-based Westinghouse Electric Company for the establishment of six nuclear power reactors with a capacity of 1,208 megawatts (MW) each at Kovvada in Srikakulam district.

In a reply to a query filed by TDP Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievance and Pensions, and Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh said, “The site at Kovvada was selected after carrying out extensive studies by specialised national agencies and evaluation by the Standing Site Selection Committee (SSSC), Government of India, in accordance with the criteria laid down in the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) code on site evaluation of nuclear facilities.”

Kovvada nuclear plant was proposed about a decade ago. The local fishermen and environmentalists strongly opposed the project, even as the state government managed to acquire about 450 acres of land as against the required 2,000 acres. The project remained a non-starter as the US firm, Westinghouse electric Company, almost went bankrupt in 2017. Later, as it was acquired by another firm in 2018, the talks have gained pace.