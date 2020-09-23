Flood level steady in Krishna basin

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The inflow to Krishna basin has continued to remain steady with about 3.6 lakh cusecs of water reaching Srisailam reservoir as of 6 pm, Tuesday, and as discharge was also around 3.58 lakh cusecs, Nagarjuna Sagar and consequently Pulichintala and Prakasam Barrage recorded steady inflows.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) said that Tungabhadra at Mantralayam in Kurnool district crossed the warning level and was adding to the inflows to Srisailam. Though the forecast indicates a falling trend in the flood, the CWC’s flood advisory said that it may increase as rainfall is expected in the upper Krishna basin, which would consequently flow to the projects in Andhra Pradesh.

With 3.6 lakh cusecs inflow and 3.58 lakh cusecs outflow, Srisailam has 215.66 TMC at 885 feet as against its FRL capacity of 215.81 TMC at 885 feet. Nagarjuna Sagar, at 6 pm, was getting 2.79 lakh cusecs and was discharging 2.52 lakh cusecs.