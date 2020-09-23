Grandeur marks Kalpavriksha Vahana procession at Tirumala

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Elegance marked the Kalpavriksha Vahanam organised on Tuesday, the fourth day of the ongoing Salakatla Brahmotsavams, at the famous hill temple of Lord Venkateswara.The processional deity of Lord Malayappa Swamy, flanked on either side by his two divine Consorts, was carried in a procession atop the golden Kalpavriksha Vahanam.

Adding more grandeur to the divine procession, the idols of Kamadhenu and Chintamani also formed part of the assemblage atop the golden carrier.It is widely believed that all the wishes of the devotees shall be fulfilled by just praying to the Lord while on the vahanam. According to mythology, the celestial tree - Kalpavriksha - is a divine component that had surfaced during the churning of the milky ocean (Ksheera Sagaram) even before the inception of the universe. Later in the afternoon, Snapana Thirumanjanam was performed to the deities at Ranganayakula Mandapam amidst chanting of Vedic hymns under the guidance of Kankanabhattar Sri Govindacharyulu.

Garlands made of kiwi fruits, pineapple, black velvet, pearls, amla and peacock feathers enhanced the beauty of the deities. The festivities came to an end with the procession of Sarva Bhupala Vahanam in the night.

Sacred garlands received from Srivilliputtur

Tirumala: The evening witnessed a traditional reception being accorded to the sacred garlands that reached the town from the temple of Goddess Andal at Srivilliputtur in Tamil Nadu

The priests carried the two garlands also known as Andal mala and Shikhamani mala on their heads and trekked all the way to Tirumala

The TTD authorities received the garlands which shall be adorned to the deity on Wednesday on the eve of the auspicious Garuda Seva and took them in a procession before finally handing them over to the chief priest inside the hill temple