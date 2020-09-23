STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Grandeur marks Kalpavriksha Vahana procession at Tirumala

Adding more grandeur to the divine procession, the idols of Kamadhenu and Chintamani also formed part of the assemblage atop the golden carrier.

Published: 23rd September 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Lord Malayappa Swamy rides Kalpavriksha Vahanam at Tirumala temple on Tuesday.

Lord Malayappa Swamy rides Kalpavriksha Vahanam at Tirumala temple on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Elegance marked the Kalpavriksha Vahanam organised on Tuesday, the fourth day of the ongoing Salakatla Brahmotsavams, at the famous hill temple of Lord Venkateswara.The processional deity of Lord Malayappa Swamy, flanked on either side by his two divine Consorts, was carried in a procession atop the golden Kalpavriksha Vahanam.

Adding more grandeur to the divine procession, the idols of Kamadhenu and Chintamani also formed part of the assemblage atop the golden carrier.It is widely believed that all the wishes of the devotees shall be fulfilled by just praying to the Lord while on the vahanam. According to mythology, the celestial tree - Kalpavriksha - is a divine component that had surfaced during the churning of the milky ocean (Ksheera Sagaram) even before the inception of the universe. Later in the afternoon, Snapana Thirumanjanam was performed to the deities at Ranganayakula Mandapam amidst chanting of Vedic hymns under the guidance of Kankanabhattar Sri Govindacharyulu. 

Garlands made of kiwi fruits, pineapple, black velvet, pearls, amla and peacock feathers enhanced the beauty of the deities.  The festivities came to an end with the procession of Sarva Bhupala Vahanam in the night.

Sacred garlands received from Srivilliputtur

Tirumala: The evening witnessed a traditional reception being accorded to the sacred garlands that reached the town from the temple of Goddess Andal at Srivilliputtur in Tamil Nadu
The priests carried the two garlands also known as Andal mala and Shikhamani mala on their heads and trekked all the way to Tirumala
The TTD authorities received the garlands which shall be adorned to the deity on Wednesday on the eve of the auspicious Garuda Seva and took them in a procession before finally handing them over to the chief priest inside the hill temple

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalpavriksha Vahanam Tirupati Brahmotsavams
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp