Jagan Mohan Reddy, Amit Shah discuss developments in Andhra Pradesh

The YSRC has been locked in a confrontation with the High Court eversince the latter stayed probe against former Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas and gagged the media.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and reportedly apprised him of the recent developments in the State, more particularly the confrontation with the judiciary. Jagan Mohan Reddy, in his nearly one-hour-long meeting with the Union Home Minister, enquired about the latter’s health.

Jagan Mohan Reddy left for Delhi late in the afternoon. He drove to Amit Shah’s residence soon after arriving in the national capital and was accompanied by YSRC MPs V Vijayasai Reddy and PV Midhun Reddy. Officials are tight-lipped about what transpired at the meeting.

Speculation is rife that the Chief Minister discussed the recent orders of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on the Amaravati land scam issue, including gagging of the media and the stay on the Cabinet Sub Committee and SIT constituted to look into the alleged irregularites of the previous TDP regime.

The YSRC has been locked in a confrontation with the High Court eversince the latter stayed probe against former Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas and gagged the media. Party MPs have spoken in Parliament condemning the court orders and demanded CBI probe in the Amaravati land scam and the Fibernet scam.Sources said Jagan raised the issue of the CBI probe and urged Amit Shah to look into it. 
The Chief Minister is likely to meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Jal Shakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. He is likely to fly straight to Tirupati on Wednesday.

