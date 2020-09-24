STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

17-year-old girl dies in wild tusker attack in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh

The deceased, Sonia, along with her father Murugan slept in their agriculture fields in Parthichenu village under Kuppam Mandal.

Published: 24th September 2020 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

Elephant

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A 17-year-old girl, who was safeguarding agriculture fields from wild animals along with her father, was killed in an attack by a wild tusker in Kuppam Mandal of Chittoor district, late last night. The village borders neighbouring Tamil Nadu state and wild tuskers stray into villages from the forest area of the neighbouring State, forest officials said.

The deceased, Sonia, along with her father Murugan slept in their agriculture fields in Parthichenu village under Kuppam Mandal. They raised groundnut crop and were keeping a vigil on wild animals that stray into their agriculture fields and damage crops.

Chittoor Divisional Forest officer Sankar said a lone wild tusker might had entered the village from Tamil Nadu forest area and attacked on the father and his daughter. The village is just 500 metres away from Tamil Nadu forests, said Sankar.

The father-daughter duo woke up to the sounds of the tusker damaging the crop and reportedly tried to protect the crop by driving away from the elephant into the forest. The wild tusker attacked on the duo killing Sonia on the spot and leaving Murugan seriously injured.

Locals shifted the seriously injured Murugan to a local government hospital for treatment. 

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wild tusker attack Chittoor
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp