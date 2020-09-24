Paripoornananda makes remarks against Indira Gandhi, YSR while commenting on TTD declaration row

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Swami Paripoornananda of Sri Peetham (Kakinada) made controversial statements against former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and former AP Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy while responding on the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) declaration row.

Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, Paripoornananda claimed these leaders (non-Hindu) met with a miserable death as they did not sign a declaration at the TTD.

“Indira Gandhi’s death is an example; after several bullets fired on her, she had collapsed like a bird with no one to look after and met a miserable death. Rajashekar Reddy, who didn’t sign a declaration in Tirumala, also met with a miserable death, and so did (former Tamil Nadu CM) Jayalalitha,” he said.

Taking potshots at Andhra Pradesh’s Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani), Paripoornananda said, “TTD history started with the civilization of Kaliyug, and Nani has established (himself) some four years ago. You cannot change the traditions of TTD. It is the Britishers who started the tradition of the declaration of religion while entering into the temple. People like Nani, even if they were born Hindus, should give declaration in the TTD.”

Paripoornananda appealed AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy to let him apprise of the temple situation. “Maybe people like Nani are trying to dethrone the CM in the next elections by attacking Hindu temples,” he said.