TDP, YSRC, JSP working together in Andhra Pradesh: AICC state in-charge Oommen Chandy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC in-charge for Andhra Pradesh Oommen Chandy, on Wednesday criticised the YSRCP, Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena for working under a single umbrella in Andhra Pradesh.

He alleged that the leaders of all these parties were, directly and indirectly, involved in attacks on Dalits and announced that the Congress would stage a series of protests against the anti-farmer policies of the AP government from September 24 to November 14.

Addressing the APCC core committee meeting at Indira Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday, he lashed out at the Narendra Modi government saying the Farm Bills were against the federal spirit. He recollected that it was the UPA government that had assured AP of special status.

But the BJP government had failed to fulfil its assurances to the AP people, though in power from the last six years.