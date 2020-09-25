Ayyanna files complaint with ACB against minister

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former minister and senior TDP leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu on Thursday filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram. Speaking to mediapersons, Ayyanna said he had submitted all evidence to prove that accused no 14 in ESI scam Kartik had given a luxury car to the minister’s son Eswar as a gift. He said the minister should tell why such an expensive car was given as a gift. The Chief Minister, who was saying that he would not tolerate any kind of corruption, should initiate action now, the TDP leader demanded.

Though a complaint was lodged earlier through ACB call centre, no action was initiated. Ayyanna said they have confidence that the ACB would initiate action without any bias. MLAs Velagapdui Ramakrishna Babu and Gavireddy Ramanaidu and TDP leaders accompanied Ayyanna to the ACB office.