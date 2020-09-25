STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP hits streets demanding action against Nani for remarks on PM Modi 

While police restricted many of them, a few managed to reach the location and attempted to protest, following which they were taken into custody. 

Published: 25th September 2020 07:53 AM

Andhra Pradesh Police detain BJP activitists who trited to satge protest outside Vijayawada sub collector's office. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding the arrest of Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) for his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP leaders staged protests across the State.

While a few party leaders in Gudivada, the constituency of Kodali Nani, were ‘house arrested’ ahead of the protest on Thursday, mild tension prevailed in Vijayawada as the police took into custody about 29 leaders for attempting to stage a dharna at sub-collector’s office. The BJP leaders held placards and raised slogans such as ‘down down CM’ in front of their party office in Suryaraopet, and planned to proceed in a rally to the sub-collector’s office. While police restricted many of them, a few managed to reach the location and attempted to protest, following which they were taken into custody. 

Speaking on the occasion, State general secretary S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, citing the arrests, demanded that minister Kodali Nani also be arrested. “Criminal case has to be filed against him. We demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy shunt Nani out of the Cabinet. If the CM doesn’t act, it means he is also complicit in the entire issue, which is being done to instigate religious sentiments,” he alleged. 

Though the YSRC claimed that the remarks were personal views of Nani, the BJP found fault with the ‘personal attack’ against Modi. “Nani and RK Roja are deliberately provoking Hindus by making the statements and still the CM is mum. Why hasn’t a case been filed when they are inciting religious hatred?” the BJP leaders questioned.

