STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Energy Export Policy  evokes good response

Firms, including PSU, evince interest to set up 7,200 MW plants

Published: 25th September 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Power-generating windmill turbines. (File | Reuters)

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Renewable Energy Export Policy-2020, unveiled by the State government with an aim to attract private investments to establish 120 gigawatts capacity renewable power projects in the next five years, seems to be evoking good response from investors, including a major PSU, who evinced interest to set up solar and wind power plants with an aggregate capacity of 7,200 megawatts so far. 

In the first phase, the government has planned establishment of 17,800 MW project and has identified land for the same. “We are receiving good response for the policy. So far, three to four companies have intimated their interest to set up 7,200 MW capacity plants. Of this, one major company will be setting up 5,000 MW renewable plants. The talks with the companies are in an advanced stage. In the first phase, we have tentatively identified locations in Kurnool, Kadapa and Anantapur for setting up wind and solar plants with a total capacity of 17,800 MW. The feasibility reports for the same have been prepared and we expect to get the projects sanctioned before March, 2021,” New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) Ltd vice- chairperson and MD S Ramana Reddy told TNIE. NREDCAP is the nodal agency for the implementation of the export policy. 

As per the feasibility reports prepared by NREDCAP, more than 80,000 acres of land were identified in the three districts of Rayalaseema for setting up solar and wind power plants with a total capacity of 17,800 MW. “We will now ask the respective collectors to finalise the lands so that they can be developed for allocation,” Ramana Reddy explained.

A couple of companies from the State have also approached the NREDCAP with a proposal to set up renewable energy equipment manufacturing facilities as well, but the talks are in preliminary stage, he said.  It may be noted that as per the export policy, priority would be given for developers intending to set up the energy export projects along with manufacturing facilities in the State.

As of August 31, 2020, Andhra Pradesh has 8,193 MW of renewable power of which wind power accounts for 4,079.37 MW and solar power 3,530.74 MW. The government has targeted to increase the renewable generation capacity to 25,993 MW, with addition of the projects proposed under the export policy, by March next.  Though the State has reached the renewable power purchase obligation (RPO) as notified by the state electricity regulatory commission and union ministry of power, the export policy has been formulated considering the ‘huge untapped’ potential and availability of land. 
The policy will enable export of renewable power without the Discoms being obligated to procure it.

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra government
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp