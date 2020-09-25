Energy Export Policy  evokes good response

Jayanth P By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Renewable Energy Export Policy-2020, unveiled by the State government with an aim to attract private investments to establish 120 gigawatts capacity renewable power projects in the next five years, seems to be evoking good response from investors, including a major PSU, who evinced interest to set up solar and wind power plants with an aggregate capacity of 7,200 megawatts so far.

In the first phase, the government has planned establishment of 17,800 MW project and has identified land for the same. “We are receiving good response for the policy. So far, three to four companies have intimated their interest to set up 7,200 MW capacity plants. Of this, one major company will be setting up 5,000 MW renewable plants. The talks with the companies are in an advanced stage. In the first phase, we have tentatively identified locations in Kurnool, Kadapa and Anantapur for setting up wind and solar plants with a total capacity of 17,800 MW. The feasibility reports for the same have been prepared and we expect to get the projects sanctioned before March, 2021,” New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) Ltd vice- chairperson and MD S Ramana Reddy told TNIE. NREDCAP is the nodal agency for the implementation of the export policy.

As per the feasibility reports prepared by NREDCAP, more than 80,000 acres of land were identified in the three districts of Rayalaseema for setting up solar and wind power plants with a total capacity of 17,800 MW. “We will now ask the respective collectors to finalise the lands so that they can be developed for allocation,” Ramana Reddy explained.

A couple of companies from the State have also approached the NREDCAP with a proposal to set up renewable energy equipment manufacturing facilities as well, but the talks are in preliminary stage, he said. It may be noted that as per the export policy, priority would be given for developers intending to set up the energy export projects along with manufacturing facilities in the State.

As of August 31, 2020, Andhra Pradesh has 8,193 MW of renewable power of which wind power accounts for 4,079.37 MW and solar power 3,530.74 MW. The government has targeted to increase the renewable generation capacity to 25,993 MW, with addition of the projects proposed under the export policy, by March next. Though the State has reached the renewable power purchase obligation (RPO) as notified by the state electricity regulatory commission and union ministry of power, the export policy has been formulated considering the ‘huge untapped’ potential and availability of land.

The policy will enable export of renewable power without the Discoms being obligated to procure it.