Govt delaying NREGS payments, not handing over houses: TDP to Centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Complaining that the Andhra Pradesh government has been causing delay in releasing material component funds for the works taken up under the MGNREGS prior to June 1, 2019, TDP MPs called on Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in New Delhi on Thursday.

They urged him to order an inquiry into non-payment of funds under material component and take action against those responsible for withholding payments.The TDP MPs, including Galla Jayadev, K Rammohan Naidu, Kesineni Nani and K Ravindra Kumar, submitted a representation to Tomar and urged him to stop disbursing funds under MGNREGS material component to Andhra Pradesh until the completion of the inquiry.

“As two years have lapsed in releasing the payments for MGNREGS material component works completed before June 1, 2019, payment may be done to the pending liabilities with 24 per cent interest as it is purely due to administrative delay,’’ the TDP MPs said.

Later, they also met Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and said that AP government has not handed over the houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to beneficiaries. They urged him to take steps to hand over houses to the beneficiaries.

The Centre had sanctioned 12,32,237 houses to AP under PMAY in 2015 and the State completed the construction of 84,000 houses, while another 75,000 houses were close to completion. The TDP MPs said that beneficiary selection had been completed. The beneficiaries are waiting for their houses since the 2019 elections. After assuming power, the YSRC government, following its vendetta politics, did not distribute the houses constructed for the poor during the TDP regime, they alleged. Speaking to mediapersons, the TDP MPs alleged that despite having 28 MPs, the YSRC miserably failed in using the Parliament Session for the benefit of the State.

Why is CM silent on Delhi visit? Yanamala

Vijayawada: TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has asked why Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Rddy was maintaining a studied silence on all major issues, including his latest Delhi visit. He demanded that the Chief Minister explain to the people what new projects he took up with the Centre during his latest Delhi visit. Yanamala alleged that Jagan’s meetings with the Union ministers were solely aimed at safeguarding his own future and escaping from his court cases