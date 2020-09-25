STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jagan, BSY perform bhumi puja for Rs 200 cr pilgrim complex

It will come up in 7.05 acres of land leased by TTD to Karnataka Charities; the two CMs offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara, take part in Sundarakanda Patanam 

Published: 25th September 2020 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Karnataka counterpart BS Yediyurappa offer prayers at Tirumala | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: After offering prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Karnataka counterpart BS Yediyurappa on Thursday performed the bhumi puja for the `200 crore new complex, which will be constructed in the land meant for Karnataka Choultries.

On his arrival at the temple mahadwaram, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy and EO Anil Kumar Singhal accorded a warm welcome to Yediyurappa. CM Jagan also received his Karnataka counterpart at the mahadwaram and the duo proceeded to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara.  

Yediyurappa and Jagan later took part in the bhumi puja for the `200 crore new complex. The new complex will be built in 7.05 acres of land leased by the TTD to Karnataka Charities in 2008. Recently, the Karnataka government and the TTD had agreed to build an accommodation complex at a cost of `200 crore.

Earlier, Karnataka Endowments Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri made a PowerPoint presentation on the complex. The complex will contain 252 ordinary rooms for pilgrims, 32 suites, 12 dormitories, Kalyana Mandapam and a dining hall, apart from the rejuvenation of the existing Pushkarani.

Later, the two CMs took part in the Sundarakanda Patanam being conducted at the Nadaneerajana Mandapam for the last 106 days. 

Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham principal Kuppa Siva Subrahmanya Avadhani recited the slokas and the meaning of the same was narrated by SV Institute of Higher Vedic Studies project officer Dr Akella Vibhishana Sharma.

The Annamacharya Project artists, led by Dr Gurazada Madhushudhana Sharma, rendered the Annamacharya Kriti, “Tandanana Ahi.. Tandanana Pure…” at the beginning of the programme and concluded with a Hanuman Bhajan.

Karnataka Endowments Minister Srinivasa Poojary, AP Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy, ministers Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao and P Ramachandra Reddy, and TTD board members were also present. 

