Over 100 stray dogs killed in Guntur villages 

Carcasses of nearly 100 dogs are piled up in heaps at dumping yards. 

Published: 25th September 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Stray dogs (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Mass killing of stray dogs by local authorities continued unabated in several villages of Guntur district due to lack of awareness about laws and lack of sensitivity in dealing with man’s best friend. The authorities are ordering mass killing of street dogs and dumping them in open areas thereby posing a serious threat to the health of public. Carcasses of nearly 100 dogs are piled up in heaps at dumping yards. 

Sanitary Inspector Srinivasa Rao said that the authorities have received a complaint from the locals of Purushothapatnam about stray dogs attacking the public in the village. 

“We are repeatedly urging the authorities to take up sterilisation of dogs in villages, instead of killing them and dumping them in open areas,” a resident said. Killing dogs is akin to flouting all animal protection laws.

The authorities must create awareness on animal protection laws so that it reaches the lower cadres, he added. A year ago, in Tenali’s Huff Peta village, a similar incident took palce where over 75 dogs were killed and dumped, but no action has been taken against them. They demanded strict action against those involved so that such incidents do not recur in future. 
 

