Over one lakh coronavirus tests per million in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh achieved a landmark as its number of tests conducted per million population crossed the 1 lakh-mark on Thursday. AP is followed by Tamil Nadu with more than 87,000 tests per million population. Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir (Union Territories) have already achieved the feat.

The State recorded more than 7,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total past the 5.5 lakh-mark. However, the number of recoveries continued to be more than the new cases, bringing down the active cases to 69,353.

According to the Media Bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 76,000 samples were tested in the last 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am and of which 7,855 tested positive. East Godavari, West Godavari and Chittoor accounted for 3,000 cases of the total 7,855. East Godavari recorded 1,095 new cases, followed by West Godavari with 992 and Chittoor with 902. The remaining 10 districts recorded less than 550 new cases, with Kurnool reporting the lowest of 325 cases.

With 346 new cases, the corona count of Krishna crossed the 25,000-mark, while Kurnool district’s tally breached the 55,000-mark. Nellore is inching towards the 50,000-mark in total cases.

On the brighter side, 8,807 patients recovered from the virus and they were discharged from hospitals across the State. This took the total recoveries in the State past the 5.79-lakh mark. East Godavari continued to top the list with more than 11,000 active cases, followed by Prakasam with more than 10,500 active cases. The number of active cases in all other districts is less than 7,000. Anantapur has the lowest number of 2,456 active cases.

The Covid toll rose to 5,558 with the death of 52 more persons in the State. Chittoor recorded eight deaths, Anantapur and Guntur six each, Krishna, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam five each, East Godavari four, Kadapa, Kurnool and West Godavari three each, Vizianagaram two, Nellore and Srikakulam one each.