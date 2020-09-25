STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PIL on sanitary napkins: HC notices to Centre, State

Additional Solicitor General N Harinadh informed the court that the Centre is already distributing sanitary napkins in schools under Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushad Pariyojana.  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday asked the State and Central governments to file counters informing their stand on distribution of free sanitary napkins to school and college students. A Bench of Justice Rakesh Kumar and Justice J Uma Devi was dealing with a PIL filed by K Tammineni Jyothi seeking directions to the State and Central governments to distribute sanitary napkins to school and college students. Additional Solicitor General N Harinadh informed the court that the Centre is already distributing sanitary napkins in schools under Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushad Pariyojana.  

