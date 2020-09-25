PIL on sanitary napkins: HC notices to Centre, State

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday asked the State and Central governments to file counters informing their stand on distribution of free sanitary napkins to school and college students. A Bench of Justice Rakesh Kumar and Justice J Uma Devi was dealing with a PIL filed by K Tammineni Jyothi seeking directions to the State and Central governments to distribute sanitary napkins to school and college students. Additional Solicitor General N Harinadh informed the court that the Centre is already distributing sanitary napkins in schools under Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushad Pariyojana.

HC notices to AU V-C

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday sent notices to Andhra University Registrar and Vice Chancellor (Full Additional Charge) to respond to the writ petition filed alleging financial irregularities in the university. Notices were also sent to the Chief Secretary and principal secretary, higher education

PCB report sought

The High Court on Thursday, while hearing a PIL, asked the AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) to inform it about the steps taken to contain the flow of polluted water and plastic waste into the Rushikonda beach in Visakhapatnam