‘TDP plays communal card to divert attention from Amaravati scam’ 

Stating that an administrator is not confined to a particular caste or religion, he said Jagan is the people’s leader.

Published: 25th September 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 08:01 AM

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy (Photo| facebook/ Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the TDP is raking up communal issues to divert people’s attention from Amaravati land scam, Advisor to Government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has lashed out at the Opposition party for politicising Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Tirumala and playing the religion card for selfish goals. 

Addressing the media on Thursday, he said the opposition parties are trying to defame the government by creating unnecessary controversies. “Jagan went to Tirumala and took part in all rituals, following all the traditions. He presented pattu vastram on behalf of the State government,” he said. “But the TDP leaders are creating a ruckus and misleading the public,” he added.

Stating that an administrator is not confined to a particular caste or religion, he said Jagan is the people’s leader. Suspecting foul play behind the recent attacks on temples, he alleged TDP hand in them. TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has been trying to politicise the issue by playing the communal card to divert the people’s attention from the Amaravati land scam.  “The TDP leaders are creating controversies on attacks on temples, not with faith in Hinduism, but with a grievance that they are not in power. Naidu, who always strives for public attention, is politicising even minor issues to get political mileage.’’

It might be Nani’s personal view,  says Sajjala 
Reacting to the remarks made by Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ramakrishna Reddy said making personal remarks against the PM is not good. When his attention was drawn to the comments made by Nani, he said he was not aware of the remarks made by Nani against the Prime Minister. “It might be his personal opinion. However, it is undesirable to make personal remarks against the Prime Minister. Political leaders should maintain restraint, while making comments against the Prime Minister,’’ he said

