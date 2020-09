18 new containment zones declared in Guntur to curb coronavirus spread

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar on Friday declared 18 new containment zones in the district based on the Covid-19 report submitted by DM&HO J Yasmin.

The new containment zones include Garudachalam village in Phirangipuram mandal, Velamavaripalem (Nagaram), Marripalem (Karampudi), Bethapudi and Jillellamudi (Bapatla), Peddareddypalem (Muppalla), Jaggapuram (Edlapadu), Yerrabalem (Macherla), Chigurupadu (Achempeta), Upparapalem (Epuru), Bethapudi (Mangalagiri), Suggunalanka (Kolluru), Sanjeevareddy Nagar (Piduguralla), Uyyandana and Yerrabalem (Krosuru), Chinnaturakapalem, Rangareddypalem (Narasaraopet), and Chirravuru (Tadepalli). He directed officials to strictly implement Covid restrictions in the 18 zones for 14 days to curb the spread of the virus.