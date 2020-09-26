More than 30,000 in Andhra to appear for civil service prelims on October 4

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2020 on October 4 (Sunday) in two sessions — morning session (from 9:30 am to 11:30 am) and afternoon session (from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm).

In Andhra Pradesh, the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2020 will be conducted in Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Anantapur (68 venues), said Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary to government, in a press release issued on Friday. The collector and District Magistrate of the concerned district will function as coordinating supervisors for the examination. Senior IAS officers — two officers each for Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada and one officer each for Anantapur and Tirupati centres — have been appointed as observers.

As many as 30,199 candidates from the State have been registered for the exam. Praveen Prakash said candidates should reach the examination centre well before the commencement of the exam. Entry gate would be opened an hour before the commencement of the exam. Entry into the examination venue would be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the exam.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, to avoid physical contact, frisking of the candidates is done away with. Bags, mobile phones, IT gadgets, electronic equipment or any other equipment capable of being used as a communication device are not allowed inside the premises, he said. He said in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, instructions were issued to the collectors to take up all precautionary measures at the exam centres duly sanitising all the areas.

Wearing a face mask is mandatory for all examination officials as well as candidates. Praveen Prakash said hand sanitiser of 50 ml, face mask (three ply mask) and gloves of standard quality in adequate quantity would be made available in exam ination rooms.