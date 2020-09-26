STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 1.3 lakh crore-worth investments in pipeline: Andhra government on industry sector growth

 Besides, the government’s efforts to extend suitable human resources as per the industry requirements has resulted in getting more inquiries, he explained.

Informing that investments worth Rs  28,608 crore were materialised from June 2019 to September 2020, official sources said that 34,784 jobs were generated during the period. 

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the State government has accorded top priority to welfare schemes, officials claim that there has been remarkable progress in the industry sector. They said that investments worth over Rs  1.35 lakh crore are in the pipeline  and  the discussions are in an advanced stage. Informing that investments worth Rs  28,608 crore were materialised from June 2019 to September 2020, official sources said that 34,784 jobs were generated during the period. 

“As of now, we are working on various proposals and investments. Active discussions are underway and we are sure to realise most of the said investments, which, in turn, will facilitate lakh of jobs to the local youth,” an official of the Industries Department told TNIE.

Apart from the long seacoast and other existing infrastructure facilities, he said the salient features of the new industrial policy and the commitment of the State government in creating an investor-friendly environment was attracting the investors. Besides, the government’s efforts to extend suitable human resources as per the industry requirements has resulted in getting more inquiries, he explained.

Refusing to disclose the names of the firms evincing interest to set up shops in the State, the official said that they cannot reveal the name of the companies at this stage due to competition from other States.

Out of the 40-odd industries that have gone into production, a majority of them are situated in Rayalaseema region, particularly in Anantapur district. KIA and its ancillaries contributed more to the flow of investments.

