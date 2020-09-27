Andhra Pradesh GENCO to cancel PLGA, employees stage protest

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that it is “very difficult” to run power plants at higher plant load factor (PLF) in view of the present plant conditions and the plan to add 10,000 MW solar plants and the current state of power sector in the State, the Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) Ltd has decided to dispense with from October 1 the Performance Linked Generation Allowance (PLGA) to its employees at generation units.

The decision has caused an uproar among the employees, who staged a protest opposing the decision, which, according to them, was against the Wage Settlement Agreement (WSA) reached between the managements and employee unions.