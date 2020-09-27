Press Academy holds online training class for journalists 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Only those who have desire to learn and improve skills will excel in their respective professions, Minister for Information and Public relations Perni Venkataramayya said on Saturday.

The minister said this while attending as chief guest at the online training programme conducted for journalists by Press Academy. Government advisor Devulapalli Amar spoke on formation of Press Academy and training for rural journalists. He also spoke on relations between media and politics.

District collector V Vinay Chand said journalists were a bridge between government and people. He said some of the news reports circulating in social media were turning out to be fake. Press Academy chairman D Srinadh Reddy said journalists should enhance their skills and update their knowledge. Senior journalists Valleeswar and Uma Maheswara Rao imparted training to journalists.