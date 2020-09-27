STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Soon, buy liquor of your choice at cities in Aandhra Pradesh

Spacious liquor marts with all brands of alcohol are set to be opened in urban areas of the state as the government has granted permission to establish walk-in shops (Elite Shops).

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Spacious liquor marts with all brands of alcohol are set to be opened in urban areas of the state as the government has granted permission to establish walk-in shops (Elite Shops). The decision comes amid criticism that the State government is promoting non-familiar brands, depriving tipplers of their choice of liquor. 

The government plans to set up about 100 walk-in shops and will soon issue guidelines, identify spaces and decide the rent for the shops. Each will come up on an area of at least 1,000 sq ft, and customers will be able to walk in, select the bottles of their choice, and proceed to the billing counter.

The AP State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) will operate the Elite Shops with its existing staff as the government issued orders that the number of liquor outlets should not exceed the existing 2,934 in the State. Thus, to set up a walk-in-shop, the existing government wine shop in that area will be shut.

Stating that district-level committees to fix the rent for walk-in shops will be formulated on Monday, APSBCL managing director Vasudeva Reddy said all brands of wine, beer and liquor, except cheap-quality ones, will be available at Elite Shops.

He told TNIE they have not finalised the number of shops, and this would depend on the demand. There is no target and the number may be more or less than 100, he said. “We have to find suitable places, adhering to the Supreme Court’s directions, and conditions of the State government that there should be no sale of liquor near temples, educational institutes and national highways, and other such norms,” he added.
Based on feedback that some people are not visiting wine shops as they are unable to get the liquor of their choice, he said Elite Shops will have all brands of liquor, particularly premium ones.

Decision could generate Rs 10 crore per day
Sources said the government decided to set up Elite Shops to generate revenue. It is learnt that at Hangover, where liquor is being sold, Rs 10 lakh is generated on an average each day. If the government sets up 100 such shops, it can generate Rs 10 crore per day. The average revenue of all 2,934 liquor shops in the state stands at around Rs 52 crore per day

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp