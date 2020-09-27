STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

This team of four from Anantpur step in when even relatives look away to bury COVID-19 victims

The team swings into action whenever the administration finds it difficult to dispose of a body.

Published: 27th September 2020 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

The team performs last rites of a Covid victim in Anantapur district | EXPRESS

By CP Venugopal
Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Remember the Rajendra Prasad-starrer Telugu hit movie Aaa Naluguru — about the importance of human relations and the need for at least four people who will take part in the last journey of a person? At a time when even relatives refrain from taking part in the last rites of Covid-19 victims, a team of four from Hindupur in Anantapur district has been volunteering to perform the last rites of bodies abandoned in morgues.

The team swings into action whenever the administration finds it difficult to dispose of a body. “It is appalling that even the families of victims do not come forward to give them a decent farewell,” says Uday, convenor of the Life World Charitable Trust in Hindupur.

He has been performing the last rites of unclaimed bodies ever since he saw an abandoned infant being preyed on by stray dogs on a street in Hindupur. Inspired by Uday, Umar Farooq Khan, of the Muslim Nagara organisation, started performing the last rites of unclaimed bodies.

Amid the Covid-19 outbreak, those who used to assist them backed out, leaving them with the support of just two friends, Sriramulu and Gangadhar. “We perform the last rites as per the religious tradition of the deceased. We do not look into caste, creed, or financial status,” Umar Farooq tells TNIE. Till date, the four have performed the last rites of over 50 Covid-19 victims both as individuals and as a team. Meanwhile, Uday himself has tested positive for coronavirus and is undergoing treatment. “I will continue the service once I recover,” he asserts.

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid 19 victims Life World Charitable Trust
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp