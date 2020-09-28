Andhra Pradesh to unveil new tourism policy

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said the new tourism policy will be announced soon to encourage private investment through which rural and domestic tourism will be developed.

To maintain transparency and avoid graft for permissions, a single-window system will be introduced in the State. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is formulating various schemes to usher in rapid development of North Coastal Andhra districts, he said.

Addressing the World Tourism Day 2020 celebrations here on Sunday, he said, “Tenders will be called soon to develop 12 tourist attractions in all the 13 districts under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.”

Arrangements are being made for registration of hotels, and tours and travels, and other tourism-related works in the State unlike elsewhere across the country. The government is striving to bring tourism sector at par with international standards, which will generate employment opportunities for jobless youth, Muttamsetti said.

APTDC MD Pravin Kumar said that under rural development, there is an opportunity to develop Yettikopaka in the district as a tourist attraction.

“Discussions are on to identify possible tourist attractions in all the districts and conserve their cultural heritage,” he said.

“There are many natural tourist attractions such as Aruku, Lambasingi and heritage sites such as Thotlakonda, Bhavikonda in the district. As Lambasingi records 0°C, promoting the village will bring many employment opportunities and recognition to the State,” Collector V Vinay Chand said.