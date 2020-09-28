STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bureau of Energy Efficiency to facilitate financing for energy projects in Andhra

A total of Rs 312 crore has been earmarked by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency at national-level for the scheme. 

Published: 28th September 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

The sharp fall in industrial power demand due to renewed lockdowns is also expected to hit discoms very hard.

A total of Rs 312 crore has been earmarked by the BEE at national-level for the scheme.  (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what could give a fillip to energy efficiency projects by private sector industries, four major banks — Bank of India, Central Bank, NABARD and HDFC Bank — have agreed to be part of a committee of financial institutions to be constituted by the AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) to evaluate the projects for facilitating financing. 

The committee will be constituted as part of the Partial Risk Guarantee Fund for Energy Efficiency (PRGFEE) scheme institutionalised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), a statutory body under the Union Ministry of Power.

According to APSECM officials, private sector industries in AP can avail bank finance to take up energy efficiency projects in different sectors including buildings, large industries, small and medium enterprises sector. A total of Rs 312 crore has been earmarked by the BEE at national-level for the scheme. 

“The APSECM, the nodal agency for the implementation of the scheme, will constitute a committee of financial institutions with banks and non-banking financial companies as per the guidelines of the BEE for effective evaluation of energy efficiency projects to facilitate financing. The APSECM has already made consultations with seven nationalised banks and four major banks have given their consent so far for the same,” the officials said in a statement on Sunday.

Under the scheme, energy efficiency projects will be provided loan facility up to Rs 10 crore through BEE-approved Energy Service Companies (ESCOs), which is expected to help scale up energy efficiency investments in the State.

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bureau of Energy Efficiency
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp