Nandi idol damaged in Andhra's Chittoor district

Hours after the issue came to light, Chittoor Deputy Superintendent of Police K Eswar Reddy formed three special teams to investigate the incident. 

Published: 28th September 2020 09:54 AM

Nandi idol installed in Lord Shiva temple (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Tension prevailed in GD Nellore mandal of Chittoor district after a Nandi idol installed in Lord Shiva temple on the premises of Sri Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy Temple at Agara Mangalam village was vandalised late on Saturday. 

Hours after the issue came to light, Chittoor Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) K Eswar Reddy formed three special teams to investigate the incident. 

“As per Hindu tradition, the idol  of Nandi, the sacred vehicle, is erected opposite the temple of Lord Shiva. The Nandi idol, which was made with black stone, had developed cracks a few years ago. Then the village elders and temple committee members filled the cracks with ‘seesam’ (lead like liquid). Following this, a rumour circulated that gold is kept under the Nandi idol. In their greed for gold, the culprits might have shifted the Nandi statue behind the temple and broke it apart,” Eswar Reddy said.

A case has been registered. A dog squad has been pressed into service.   

