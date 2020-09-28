Wild tusker tramples woman to death in Chitoor district

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Rallapalli in Santhipuram mandal on Sunday. The deceased was identified as S Papamma (60), wife of Subbanna, a farmer from Rallapalli.

According to Sub-Inspector Murali Mohan, the elephant attacked Papamma when she ventured out of her home to attend nature’s call in the early hours of Sunday.

On receiving information, forest officials rushed to the spot and scanned the area. They said that the tusker might have got separated from a herd and moved into human habitation. The body of Papamma was handed over to her family members after performing postmortem.

It was learnt that the same tusker attacked another farmer Narayanappa at Chintarapalem in Gudupalli mandal. The farmer was working in his farmland at the time of the attack. He suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where his condition is said to be critical. The forest department warned the people in villages bordering Tamil Nadu to be on alert.