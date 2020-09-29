Andhra Pradesh HC tells government to file counter on Gandikota displaced

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday refused to order the State government from increasing water storage at the Gandikota project in Kadapa.

Hearing the public interest litigations (PILs) filed for seeking payment of compensation to the submergence villages, the High Court asked to why the villagers who have got compensation for their lands are not vacating the village.

Government counsel K Jaganmohan Reddy said that the writs filed in the court earlier were withdrawn after the government had agreed to meet their demands and compensation was paid in 2012 and 2013.

The PILs were filed now seeking the court’s intervention to ensure that the submergence villagers get compensation under Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

The court has asked the government to file its counter and posted the matter for further hearing to October 7.

HC adjourns hearing of DEd admissions case

Vijayawada: Wondering how candidates who didn’t qualify in the DEd entrance test and, those who didn’t appear for the test can be admitted under ‘spot admissions’ by private colleges, the High Court on Monday found fault with the college managements for admitting students by taking donations.

The HC asked how the private colleges can admit students when the government has not given permission for the same for 2018-2020.

If such a practice is allowed, there is a chance that similar procedure will be followed in admissions to medical seats, the HC observed. Bench of Justices Rakesh Kumar and J Uma Devi heard an appeal made by the DEd college managements into the striking down the earlier writ by a single bench judge. The Bench later posted the matter for further hearing to Wednesday.

File counter to actor’s plea:

HC to AAI, govt Actor UV Krishnam Raju approached the HC stating that compensation was not paid to his lands, given to the AAI for Gannavaram airport expansion.

Lawyer PV Reddy, on behalf of the actor, said AAI is trying to take possession of 30 acres belonging to the petitioner at Kesarapalli.

The court asked the AAI and the government to file counter and posted matter for hearing to October 5.