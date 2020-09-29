APPGECET begins adhering to COVID-19 norms

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) commenced on Monday, strictly adhering to Covid-19 protocol.

APPGECET-2020 is being held at 40 centres in the State and two centres in Hyderabad from September 28 to 30. About 52 per cent of candidates appeared for the Geo-Engineering and Geo-Informatics exam held from 10 am to 12 noon.

In the afternoon session, the Computer Science and Information Technology test was held. The final semester exams of Andhra University PG courses also began on Monday.