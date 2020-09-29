Bhoomi puja held for Alipiri footpath works 

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy, along with Deputy CM Narayana Swamy and TUDA Chairman and TTD Ex-officio member Dr Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, performed the bhoomi puja for the renovation of Alipiri footpath route from Alipiri to GNC on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Subba Reddy said the footpath route which was constructed over two-and-a-half decades ago was in a bad shape.

So, the TTD has decided to renovate the 7.6-km trek route from Alipiri to the GNC toll gate at Tirumala for the benefit of devotees, he explained.

Normally, around 20,000 devotees walk to Tirumala via this footpath while during summer vacation and auspicious days, the number goes up to over 40,000.

The TTD engineering officials have made an estimation of Rs 25 crore for a complete overhaul of the footpath with roof slab, drinking water pipelines, toilets, health centres, security outposts, electricity and broadcasting (Public Address System) cables. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has come forward to take up the works.

He said that there has been a delay in the commencement of the footpath renovation works due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“And Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed us to complete the works at the earliest for the benefit of devotees,” he maintained.

The TTD chief recalled that it was during the regime of YS Rajasekhara Reddy that the Srivari Mettu footpath renovation was completed.

“And now during his son Jagan’s regime, the renovation of Alipiri footpath was taken up as per the wish of Lord Venkateswara,” he observed.

Reliance Industries Limited State Head for Constructions AVVS Rao said it was a privilege to be a part of the prestigious project and exuded confidence of completing the works on time.

Narayana Swamy slams TDP over TTD row

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy on Monday asked what was the need for any declaration when Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy went to Lord Venkateswara temple sporting Tirunamas on his forehead.

In a brief media interaction in Tirupati, he opined that an issue was made out of nothing. Unable to digest the fact that people cutting across castes and religions are supporting Jagan, the TDP is resorting to such demands for creating communal disturbance and disharmony in the state, he alleged.

Lashing out at Chandrababu Naidu’s comments that temples and religious structures are being dismantled during the present regime, Narayana Swamy said the TDP chief has no moral right to say so.