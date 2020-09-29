SVBC to go ad-free soon, TTD chairperson Subba Reddy says aim to spread 'Hindu Dharma Prachara'

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy has said that the upgradation of Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) is aimed at spreading the Hindu Dharma Prachara activity across the country by enhancing the quality of programmes with advanced studio set up and gadgets.

The TTD chief, along with Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, inaugurated the Rs 20.45 crore SVBC new building at Alipiri on Monday.

“As per the request of devotees, SVBC will be made an advertisement-free channel soon. At present, Kannada and Hindi channels are in pre-launch stage and plans are afoot to launch a HD channel soon,” he maintained.