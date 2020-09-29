STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Take action against colleges ignoring quality standards: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy tells officials

Reviewing with officials on the National Education Policy-2020 at Tadepalli on Monday, Jagan said that all BEd colleges must follow the quality standards.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that all the colleges in the State should get National Board of Accreditation (NBA) and National Accreditation Council (NAC) certificates in the coming three years.

All the government colleges too should get the said certificates.

Directing the officials concerned to issue notices to engineering and other colleges lacking the prescribed standards, he said that a message should be sent that action is imminent if there was no change in three years.

He also wanted the officials to take action against the junior colleges for not implementing the quality standards.

“Action should be taken if quality standards are not followed in teacher training institutions. When the teachers’ training is poor, how can they (teachers) teach the students?’’ he questioned. 

Directing the officials to prepare SOP to ensure quality education in colleges, he said 10 special teams comprising three members should be formed to inspect standards in all colleges.

He said that robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics among other such courses should be launched. Officials told to concentrate on increasing the number of autonomous colleges.

While there are more than 3,000 colleges in the State, only 104 are autonomous. He directed them to set up an Accreditation wing at the State level. A university will come up soon in Vizianagaram that will focus on engineering and another in Ongole will focus on teacher education, Jagan said.

New degree, PG courses to be launched this year 

It was decided to launch one year/two-year PG and also 3/4 years Degree courses from this year. Apart from introducing five-year integrated PG course, a four-year integrated BEd programme will be introduced from next academic year. Those completing four-year degree course would get direct admissions into PhD.

